Share |

Mathematics on the Northern Plains Undergraduate Conference - Sioux Falls

Apr 8, 2017 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

Augustana is hosting the 18th annual Mathematics on the Northern Plains Undergraduate Conference. At this conference, undergraduates have an opportunity to present results of their mathematical research or projects, in the form of 20-minute talks or with posters. Activities include student presentations, an invited talk, lunch, a Math Jeopardy and a discussion about opportunities in mathematics.

Fee: $10 and registration is required


Location:   Augustana University - Froiland Science Complex
Map:   33rd and Summit, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://augie.edu/events/mathematics-on-northern-plains-undergraduate-conference

All Dates:
Apr 8, 2017 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

Activities include student presentations, an invited talk, lunch, a Math Jeopardy and a discussion about opportunities in mathematics.

 

Augustana University - Froiland Science Complex
Augustana University - Froiland Science Complex 57197 33rd and Summit, Sioux Falls, SD 57197

Search All Events By Day

April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS