Mathematics on the Northern Plains Undergraduate Conference - Sioux Falls
Apr 8, 2017 8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Augustana is hosting the 18th annual Mathematics on the Northern Plains Undergraduate Conference. At this conference, undergraduates have an opportunity to present results of their mathematical research or projects, in the form of 20-minute talks or with posters. Activities include student presentations, an invited talk, lunch, a Math Jeopardy and a discussion about opportunities in mathematics.
Fee: $10 and registration is required
|Location:
|Augustana University - Froiland Science Complex
|Map:
|33rd and Summit, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://augie.edu/events/mathematics-on-northern-plains-undergraduate-conference
All Dates:
