McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo - Sioux Falls
Aug 26, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saddle Up! It’s time again for the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge. Featuring only the most jaw dropping, extreme, action-packed events of rodeo – barrel racing, mutton busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour! Get a chance to see some of the fastest barrel racers and best bull riders in the country butting heads and battling it out for cash prizes and the honor of being crowned the Xtreme Event Challenge Champion.
Don’t clown around and miss the fun – visit www.mccrossan.org for more details or to buy tickets online. All proceeds will go to support the quality programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch.
|Location:
|McCrossan Boys Ranch Campus
|Map:
|47135 260th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-339-1203
|Email:
|christy.menning@mccrossan.org
|Website:
|http://www.mccrossan.org/home.html
All Dates:
Aug 26, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm Pre Show begins at 4:30. The show begins at 5:30.
Featuring Barrel Racing, Mutton Busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.