Memorial Weekend - Mitchell
May 27, 2017
Charity poker run, bean bag toss tournament, kids’ tractor pull, show & shine, BBQ Championship Feed, inflatables, SD Mud Racers on display and beer garden.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-770-1109
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ImagineGuild?fref=nf
All Dates:
