Meridian en Blanc -Yankton
Jul 21, 2018
Inspired by the Dîner en Blanc concept born in Paris and adopted by many cities around the world, Yankton Area Arts introduced a similarly chic picnic on the Meridian Bridge in 2014. Intending to celebrate the arts in a beautiful outdoor setting, this has become an annual fundraiser to support arts programming in the Yankton area.
|Location:
|Meridian Bridge
|Map:
|160-188 US-81, Yankton, SD 57078
All Dates:
