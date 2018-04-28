Share |

Military Appreciation Day and Open House - Brookings

Apr 28, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Come enjoy free food and discover the opportunities Civil Air Patrol has to offer.

Open to the public.

- Build and launch bottle rockets
- Meet the Search and Rescue Dog Team
- Defend against hackers
- Take flight with our simulators
- Step inside a real airplane
- Giveaways and door prizes!

Registration not required but preferred - www.eventbrite.com


Location:   Brookings Airport Terminal
Map:   413 W Second St S, Brookings, SD 57006
Email:   mimi.klosterman@sdcap.us
Website:   http://www.bigsioux.sdcap.us/military-appreciation/

This fun-filled day will honor those who have served and those currently serving in the military.

