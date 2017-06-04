Miss Prairie Village & Prairie Princess Pageant - Madison
Teens earn scholarships, boost self-esteem and make new friends.
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD-34, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org/pv-pageant/
All Dates:
