Mobridge Area Art Show - Mobridge
Apr 7, 2018 - Apr 8, 2018
The show will consist of two main categories. The junior category is open to middle school and high school students. The adult amateur category is split into beginner and advanced.
|Location:
|Scherr Howe Arena
|Map:
|212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
|Phone:
|605-845-2060
All Dates:
Apr 7, 2018 - Apr 8, 2018 Open 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily.
Art competition and show for students and adults.
