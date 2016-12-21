Share |

Model Train Display - Aurora

Dec 26, 2016 - Dec 31, 2016

Weekdays, 1-8 p.m. Christmas eve and New Year's Eve, 9 am – 2:00 p.m.


Location:   Community Center
Map:   Aurora, SD 57375
Phone:   605-690-5076
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/pages/Aurora-Model-Train-Display/430817103639463

Dec 21, 2016 - Dec 24, 2016
Dec 26, 2016 - Dec 31, 2016

Weekdays, 1-8 p.m. Christmas eve and New Year's Eve, 9 am – 2:00 p.m.
Community Center
Community Center 57375 Aurora, SD 57375

