Share |

Mother Courage and Her Children (play) - Sioux Falls

Apr 5, 2017 - Apr 8, 2017

Brecht-follows Mother Courage and her children through twelve years of the holy war of the early seventeenth century through Sweden, Poland, Finland, Bavaria, and Italy. Mother Courage's first son is a dolt, but he makes a dashing soldier and plunderer. Her second son is honest, and he meets an early death from a firing squad. His name is Swiss Cheese. So now Mother Courage and her dumb daughter follow the armies with their wagon and wares, as first one side then another wins. They acquire in their train a chaplain and a cook. Until, one day, peace is declared. But it is too brief. The plundering soldier son is brought to shame, and the daughter who would be married is shot instead. War is resumed; for it seems that, like love, it is perpetual.

Fee: $15 for adults | $10 for seniors (65+) | Free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augustana ID


Location:   Edith Mortenson Center Theatre
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu

All Dates:
Apr 5, 2017 - Apr 8, 2017 Event starts at 7:30pm

Brecht-follows Mother Courage and her children through twelve years of the holy war of the early seventeenth century through Sweden, Poland, Finland, Bavaria, and Italy. Mother Courage's first son is a dolt, but he makes a dashing soldier and plunderer. Her second son is honest, and he meets an early death from a firing squad. His name is Swiss Cheese. So now Mother Courage and her dumb daughter follow ...
Edith Mortenson Center Theatre
Edith Mortenson Center Theatre 57197 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197

Search All Events By Day

April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS