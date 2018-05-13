Mother's Day Tours - Deadwood
May 13, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
In honor of Mother’s Day, the Historic Adams House and Days of ‘76 Museum will offer free admission to visiting mothers. Show your mom how much you love her by sharing a tour of the beautifully restored Victorian home and explore vintage wagons and carriages in Deadwood’s newest museum. The museums are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please call 605-578-3724 or 605-578-1657 for more information.
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800; 605-578-3724; 605-578-1657
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
All Dates:
Free admission for all moms.
