MOTOWN THE MUSICAL - Sioux Falls
Oct 27, 2017 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday, October 27, 2017
7:30 PM
Saturday, October 28, 2017
2:00 PM
Saturday, October 28, 2017
7:30 PM
Sunday, October 29, 2017
2:00 PM
Sunday, October 29, 2017
7:30 PM
MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Featuring classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit MOTOWN THE MUSICAL!
The show contains minimal adult language and references, recommended for ages 10+.
Fee: See website or call Box Office.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD - South Dakota 57108
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|BoxOfficeMgrs@WashingtonPavilion.org
|Website:
|http://bit.ly/2t7oM4X
All Dates:
Oct 27, 2017 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Oct 28, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Also at 7:30 p.m. on this day.
Oct 29, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Also at 7:30 p.m. on this day.
