Music at the Meridian - Yankton

Jul 26, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thursday nights just got a little better. Grab your friends, a lawn chair and head to the Music at the Meridian concert series. Chill out with a different live band every Thursday night, food and beverages for purchase and a nice view over the scenic Missouri River.



This free outdoor concert series runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights located in the parking lot and green space west of the Meridian Bridge. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for seating.