National Mini Golf Day - Aberdeen
May 13, 2017 1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Celebrate National Mini Golf Day at Thunder Road and get FREE Unlimited Mini Golf All Day with the purchase of one regular priced game of mini golf.
Fee: $6.50
|Location:
|Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
All Dates:
