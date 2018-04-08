National Players present Alice in Wonderland - Spearfish

Apr 8, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

"I know who I was when I got up this morning, but I think I must have been changed several times since then.” -- Alice

For the third straight year, the National Players Touring Theater visits The Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. “Alice in Wonderland” is performed at 2 p.m., Sunday, Apr. 8. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 youth and BHSU students.



An Alice for our time: a precocious girl falls into a fantastic world of extravagant characters where little makes sense. In this 21st-century staging, cameras, projection, and puppets help tell the story of Alice's journey through Wonderland.

