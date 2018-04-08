National Players present Alice in Wonderland - Spearfish
Apr 8, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
"I know who I was when I got up this morning, but I think I must have been changed several times since then.” -- Alice
For the third straight year, the National Players Touring Theater visits The Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. “Alice in Wonderland” is performed at 2 p.m., Sunday, Apr. 8. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 youth and BHSU students.
An Alice for our time: a precocious girl falls into a fantastic world of extravagant characters where little makes sense. In this 21st-century staging, cameras, projection, and puppets help tell the story of Alice's journey through Wonderland.
Fee: $10 adults, $5 youth & BHSU Students
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House & Art
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/moh-alice-np/
All Dates:
Adaptation of the Lewis Carroll novel Alice in Wonderland.
