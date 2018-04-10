National Players present “Othello” by William Shakespeare - Spearfish
Apr 10, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
“For she had eyes and chose me.” -- Othello
For the third straight year, the National Players Touring Theater visits The Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Shakespeare’s “Othello” is performed at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Apr. 10. Tickets are $25 adults, $10 youth and BHSU students.
This classic tale of identity, bigotry, and deceit is examined with contemporary clarity, combining Shakespeare’s language with modern clothing to transform the drama into a powerful story for America today.
Othello is a celebrated general returning home from the wars, but his dark skin and foreign origin inspire hatred from several people, especially the man he trusts most: Lago. As Lago twists Othello’s love for his wife Desdemona, everyone becomes pawns in Iago’s devious plots.
Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU Students
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|605-642-7973
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/moh-othello/
Apr 10, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm Buy online anytime.
Presentation of William Shakespeare's Othello.
