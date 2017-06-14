Nature Day Camp: Kids’ Fishing Day - Belle Fourche
Jun 14, 2017
Learn to tie a fishing knot, take part in a casting contest, learn tricks for cleaning, make fish prints and go fishing.
|Location:
|Rocky Point Recreation Area
|Map:
|18513 Fisherman's Road Belle Fourche, SD 57717
|Phone:
|605-641-0023
|Email:
|RockyPoint@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/rocky-point/
All Dates:
