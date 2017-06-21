Share |

Nature Day Camp: Kids’ Fishing Day - Custer State Park

Jun 21, 2017

Learn to tie a fishing knot, take part in a casting contest, learn tricks for cleaning, make fish prints and go fishing.


Location:   Game Lodge Campground, Custer State Park
Map:   13389 US-16A, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4464

All Dates:
Jun 21, 2017

Learn to tie a fishing knot, take part in a casting contest, learn tricks for cleaning, make fish prints and go fishing.
Game Lodge Campground, Custer State Park
Game Lodge Campground, Custer State Park 13389 13389 US-16A, Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS