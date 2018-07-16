Nature Investigators Camp
Jul 16, 2018 - Jul 20, 2018
Campers are invited to explore the Adams Museums’ newest exhibit, Riches and Responsibilities: A Natural History of the Black Hills. Investigate the environment and explore the outdoors while learning about habitats and ecosystems of the Black Hills. Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. For students going into grades 3-7; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
Fee: $40 for members and $50 for non-members
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Jul 16, 2018 - Jul 20, 2018 Camp runs from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., daily
