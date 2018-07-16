Share |

Nature Investigators Camp

Jul 16, 2018 - Jul 20, 2018

Campers are invited to explore the Adams Museums’ newest exhibit, Riches and Responsibilities: A Natural History of the Black Hills. Investigate the environment and explore the outdoors while learning about habitats and ecosystems of the Black Hills. Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. For students going into grades 3-7; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

 

