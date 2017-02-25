Share |

"Nemo 500" Outhouse Races - Nemo

Feb 25, 2017

Outhouse races, chili cook-off, kids scoop shovel races and prize drawing. Supports NAJA Shrine KIds Transportation.


Location:   Nemo Guest Ranch
Map:   12737 Guest Ranch Loop, Nemo, SD 57759
Phone:   605-578-2708
Email:   kevinkuchenbecker66@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.nemo500.com/

