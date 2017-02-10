NMM Live! concert - Balinese gamelan, Lawrence University - Vermillion
Feb 10, 2017
Boisterous beat. Shimmeringly bright. A fascinating contrast to the NMM’s Javanese gamelan.
Preview show, 12:05-12:50 p.m. Full concert at 7 p.m. At NMM.
|National Music Museum
|414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|605-677-5306
|http://nmmusd.org/
Feb 10, 2017
