North Central Zone Car Show of the Studebaker Drivers Club

Sep 2, 2018

Studebaker and Packards which were manufactured from 1915 through 1965 will be on display at a free car show in Custer on Sunday, September 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both modified and restored vehicles will be shown. Visitors to the show can vote for their favorite car or truck and visit with the owners. Trophies and plaques will be awarded that evening at a banquet. A special Studebaker wagon built in 1906 will be available to give free rides. Cafes are nearby for visitors to take a break. And there are plenty of hotels in town so they can stay the night.