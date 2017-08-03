Share |

Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair - Pine Ridge

Aug 3, 2017 - Aug 6, 2017

Rodeo, horse races, golf, parade, softball, baseball, fishing derby, horse shoe tournament, volleyball, basketball, hand drum contest, pow wow and food.


Location:   Pow wow Grounds
Map:   Pine Ridge, SD 57770
Phone:   605-867-5821
Email:   pracc@gwtc.net

All Dates:
