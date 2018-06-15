Share |

Old Settler's Weekend - Highmore

Jun 15, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018

Parade, car show, rib cook-off, road race, demolition derby and street dance.


Location:   Highmore
Map:   Highmore, SD 57345
Phone:   605-852-2716
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/City-of-Highmore-211233035583029/?fref=nf

All Dates:
Jun 15, 2018 - Jun 17, 2018

Parade, car show, rib cook-off, road race, demolition derby and street dance.
Highmore
Highmore 57345 Highmore, SD 57345

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS