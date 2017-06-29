Share |

Party on the Patio with Putnam, Bristow and Jami Lynn - Deadwood

Jun 29, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Deadwood History will host an evening of great musical entertainment with Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow and Jami Lynn on the Historic Adams House lawn.

Admission is $10 per person; cash bar available. For more information, please call 605-722-4800. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).

 


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

