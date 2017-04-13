Paschal Triduum Retreat - Yankton

Apr 13, 2017 - Apr 16, 2017

Come, enter the silence and experience the rich liturgies of Holy Week with the monastic community of the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery.

This retreat begins Holy Thursday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m. and ends 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16. Conferences on the meaning and symbolism of each day and liturgical event are optional. For more information go to our webpage, www.yanktonbenedictines.org/triduum-retreat/. To register by April 8, e-mail BenedictinePeaceCtr@mtmc.edu or call 605-668-6292.

Your donation of $130 includes single room/private bath and meals.