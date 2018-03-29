Paschal Triduum Retreat - Yankton
Apr 1, 2018
Paschal Triduum Retreat:
Enter the silence and experience the rich liturgies of Holy Week with the monastic community of the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton. This retreat begins 4:00 p.m. March 29, Holy Thursday, and ends with noon dinner on Easter Sunday, April 1. Optional conferences explain the symbolism of each liturgical event. For more information go to our webpage. To register, e-mail BenedictinePeaceCtr@mtmc.edu or call 605-668-6292 before March 23. Personal retreats may also be arranged at another time.
|Location:
|Sacred Heart Monastery
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6000
|Email:
|benedictinepeacectr@mtmc.edu
|Website:
|http://www.yanktonbenedictines.org/center
All Dates:
Mar 29, 2018
Apr 1, 2018
Paschal Triduum Retreat at Sacred Heart Monastery.
