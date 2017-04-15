Patsy’s Day - Deadwood

Apr 15, 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Attention dog and cat lovers! Share in this annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery Adams. Guests who make a donation of dog/cat food will receive free admission to the Historic Adams House. Tours for Patsy’s Day are hourly; the first tour leaving at 10:00 a.m. and the last tour of the day leaving at 4:00 p.m. Photos of cats and dogs available for adoption will be on display. All donations benefit the Twin City Animal Shelter. For more information, please call 605-578-3724.