Peter and the Starcatcher (play) - Custer
Jun 9, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017
Play with music
Book by Rick Elice
Music by Wayne Barker
based on a novel by Dave Barry & Ridley Pearson
Hilarious-filled evening of madcap fun! A dozen brilliant actors play more than 100 unforgettable characters using enormous talent, ingenious stagecraft and the limitless possibilities of imagination to bring this 5 time Tony Award winning play to life. This swashbuckling grownup prequel to Peter Pan is sure to have you hooked from the moment you let your imagination take flight. Produced by special arrangement with Musical Theatre International.
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S. Playhouse Rd. Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4141
|Website:
|http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/show-descriptions
All Dates:
Jun 9, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.