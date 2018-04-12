Peter and the Starcatcher (Play) - Sioux Falls
Apr 12, 2018 - Apr 15, 2018
Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater Center
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com/productions/peter-and-the-starcatcher/
All Dates:
Apr 12, 2018 - Apr 15, 2018 Thursday -Saturday showtime is 7:00 PM Saturday - Sunday showtime is 2:00 PM
Apr 19, 2018 - Apr 22, 2018 Thursday -Saturday showtime is 7:00 PM Saturday - Sunday showtime is 2:00 PM
A performance by the Sioux Empire Community Theatre.
