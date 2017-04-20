Share |

Peter Mawanga & The Amaravi Movement (concert) - Spearfish

Apr 20, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Matthews hosts the Malawi, Africa band, Peter Mawanga & The Amaravi Movement. Fusing the rock outfit of drums-bass-guitar with the traditional sounds of Malawi's marimba, thumb piano, and percussion, Mawanga's Afro-vibes is a modern African sound that is intrinsically Malawian.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students. Buy online or call 605.642.7973 x0.


Location:   The Matthews Theater
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/peter-mawanga/

All Dates:
