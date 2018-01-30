Share |

Pheasant and Hunting Art Fest - Sioux Falls

Jan 30, 2018 - Feb 28, 2018

The Pheasant and Hunting Art Fest celebrates local artists' pheasant and hunting pictures. This show, which runs through February, coincides with a national pheasant groups national convention in Sioux Falls. Reception with the artists on First Friday. 


Location:   Eastbank Art Gallery, 8th and Railroad Center
Map:   401 E. 8th St. Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Email:   events@eastbankartgallery.org
Website:   http://www.eastbankartgallery.net

All Dates:
Jan 30, 2018 - Feb 28, 2018 Show continues through Feb. Reception is First Friday.

Pheasant and hunting photos by local artists on display.

Eastbank Art Gallery, 8th and Railroad Center
Eastbank Art Gallery, 8th and Railroad Center 57103 401 E. 8th St. Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Search All Events By Day

January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS