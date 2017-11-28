Pickin’ & Pluckin’ Bluegrass Jamboree - Huron

Nov 28, 2017 7:30 pm

Celebrity Bluegrass Musicians aka “The Hunting Band” will return again this year for their Fall Hunt at Ringneck Retreat and the 8th Annual Concert Fundraiser and they will have a very special guest this year in their line up!

Our favorite local bluegrass talents "The James River Bluegrass Band" will be opening again this year for the event.

* Barry Bales - 15 time Grammy winner from Alison Krauss & Union Station

* Jim Mills - 6 time IBMA Banjo Player of the Year

* Leigh Gibson - 2 time IBMA Entertainer of the Year from the Gibson Brothers

* Keith Williams - Legendary east Tennessee musician

* And featuring special guest Ricky Skaggs! - 15 time Grammy winner, CMA Entertainer of the Year, twelve #1 hits



Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased in advance at Dakota Provisions Corporate Office in Huron or at the door the night of the show.



Proceeds from this event will be donated to:

* KKIDS “Keeping Kids in Outdoor Sports”

* Wounded Warrior Project

* The PDR Youth Deer Hunt

* The Huron Step Outside Youth Program



These celebrities get together to share their love of hunting and bluegrass music to support great charities, so don’t miss it! It’s a truly amazing experience to see them perform!



For more information, please call Angie at 605-354-4809.

(No refunds in the event of a band member change due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts.)