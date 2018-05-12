Pink in the City Shopping Expo - Sioux Falls
May 12, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wireless World and First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard have teamed up to sponsor our inaugural Pink in the City Shopping Expo supporting the Edith Sanford Breast Foundation.
Start your Mother's Day celebration early by bringing your moms, daughters, aunts and friends to come enjoy a day of shopping. There will be an autographed Miranda Lambert guitar raffle, on-site mammograms and a variety of vendors.
Fee: $5
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-312-6700
|Email:
|leah.wood@sanfordhealth.org
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/393675627754205/
All Dates:
