Share |

Pioneer Days - White

Jul 13, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017

Parade, music, bingo, inflatables, laser tag, pigeon auction, chili cook-off, volleyball, kids activities, car show, golf tournament, bean bag tournaments, book sale and valve cover derby.


Map:   White, SD 57276
Phone:   605-690-4458
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/PioneerDaysWhiteSD/

All Dates:
Jul 13, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017

Parade, music, bingo, inflatables, laser tag, pigeon auction, chili cook-off, volleyball, kids activities, car show, golf tournament, bean bag tournaments, book sale and valve cover derby.
57276 White, SD 57276

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS