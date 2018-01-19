Poinsett Pounders Winter Games - Arlington
Jan 19, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
Winter survival exercises, kids’ snowmobile races, hot dog and chili feed, antique snowmobile contest, family ride and poker run. Fishing tournament on Friday.
|Location:
|Lake Poinsett Recreation Area
|Map:
|45617 S Poinsett Dr, Arlington, SD 57212
|Phone:
|605-203-1594
All Dates:
