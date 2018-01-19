Share |

Poinsett Pounders Winter Games - Arlington

Jan 19, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018

Winter survival exercises, kids’ snowmobile races, hot dog and chili feed, antique snowmobile contest, family ride and poker run. Fishing tournament on Friday.


Location:   Lake Poinsett Recreation Area
Map:   45617 S Poinsett Dr, Arlington, SD 57212
Phone:   605-203-1594

