Portland Cello Project (concert) - Spearfish
Jan 19, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Portland Cello Project (or, PCP, as their fans affectionately call them) has wowed audiences all over the country with extravagant performances, everywhere from Prairie Home Companion, to that punk rock club in the part of town your grandma warns you not to go to after dark. The group has built a reputation mixing genres and blurring musical lines and perceptions wherever they go.
Single tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students. They are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. Buy tickets online anytime at www.matthewsopera.com.
|Location:
|The Matthews Theater
|Map:
|612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/pcp/
All Dates:
Traveling cellists wow audiences with their genre-mixing performances.
