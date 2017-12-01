Postcard Show Featuring Rodger Ellingson - Sioux Falls
Dec 1, 2017
Our month-long postcard show, featuring works by dozens of artists, kicks off on First Friday with a reception for all the artists. Come down to have first choice of these gift-sized pieces of art, including works by featured artist Rodger Ellingson, all available for only $30. The show continues through December.
|Location:
|8th and Railroad Center
|Map:
|401 E. 8th St. Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Email:
|events@eastbankartgallery.org
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankartgallery.net
All Dates:
Postcard show and paintings by Rodger Ellingson.
