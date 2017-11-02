Share |

Preservation Thursday: Dinosaurs of the Hell Creek Formation: The End of the Age of Dinosaurs - Deadwood

Nov 2, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

After 100 years of digging in the Hell Creek Formation, it becomes increasingly obvious that dinosaur diversity had not diminished in the eons approaching the asteroid impact. The lecture will be presented by paleontologist, fossil collector, and Black Hills Institute President, Peter Larson. The public forum will be held at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC); 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

