Prom Through the Decades (dance) - Sioux Falls
May 11, 2018 6:30 pm
Prom attire is requested — but not required — for a big band dance on May 11, featuring the music of the Shrine Big Band. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDance
Club, elriad.org or ballroomda nceclubsf.org. Get tickets at https://elriaddanceclub. eventbrite.com/
|El Riad Shrine
|510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
|http://facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub
