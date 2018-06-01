Prospectors Challenge Gold Rush Saddle Series - Rapid City
Jul 13, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018
Barrel racing and pole pending competition. Prizes include saddles, Honda scooter, Honda generator and cash.
|Location:
|Indoor Arena
|Map:
|800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|612-384-6730
All Dates:
Jun 1, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018
Jul 13, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018
Barrel racing and pole pending competition.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.