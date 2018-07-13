"Fandango" Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills - Rapid City
Jul 13, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills featuring the Orlando Chamber Soloists. String quintet, harp, flute and classical guitar. Don't miss the "Booze and Schmooze" reception post concert. Come meet our musicians.
Fee: $20 concert, $5 student, $40 series of 3
|Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
|610 Columbus St., Rapid City, SD 57701
|605-394-1786
|OrlandoChamberSoloists@gmail.com
|http://www.cmfbh.org
"Fandango" featuring classical guitar Boccherini, Vivaldi, Chick Corea and more.
