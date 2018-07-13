Share |

"Fandango" Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills - Rapid City

Jul 13, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills featuring the Orlando Chamber Soloists. String quintet, harp, flute and classical guitar. Don't miss the "Booze and Schmooze" reception post concert. Come meet our musicians.

Fee: $20 concert, $5 student, $40 series of 3


Location:   Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
Map:   610 Columbus St., Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Email:   OrlandoChamberSoloists@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.cmfbh.org

All Dates:
"Fandango" featuring classical guitar Boccherini, Vivaldi, Chick Corea and more.

Performing Arts Center of Rapid City 57701 610 Columbus St., Rapid City, SD 57701

