Share |

Rabbit Hole (play) - Rapid City

Feb 2, 2018 - Feb 4, 2018

Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. Winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rabbit Hole charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.


Location:   Black Hills Community Theatre Studio Theatre
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Website:   http://bhct.org/

All Dates:
Jan 26, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018
Feb 2, 2018 - Feb 4, 2018
Feb 9, 2018 - Feb 11, 2018

Black Hills Community Theatre performance.

Black Hills Community Theatre Studio Theatre
Black Hills Community Theatre Studio Theatre 57701 601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS