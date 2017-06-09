Ranch Rodeo, Testicle Festival and Dance - Lemmon
Jun 9, 2017 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
1st Annual Ranch Rodeo and Testicle Festival will held at the Boss Cowman Rodeo Arena. Calcutta for teams will begin at 5pm and cook-off begins at 8 pm. All are welcome to enter!
After the event, dance the night away to Badger Horse. Come and have a ball! Rain or shine. For further information contact the Lemmon Chamber of Commerce.
Fee: $10
|Location:
|Boss Cowman Rodeo Arena
|Map:
|Railway Ave, Lemmon, SD 57638
|Phone:
|605-374-5716
|Email:
|lchamber@sdplains.com
|Website:
|http://www.lemmonsd.com
All Dates:
Jun 9, 2017 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Ranch rodeo, rocky mountain oyster Cook-off and dance with band Badger Horse.
