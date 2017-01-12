Share |

RASDAK 2017 route announcement - Sioux Falls.

Jan 12, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

RASDAK will be celebrating 5 years in 2017 and we are celebrating! For five years we have invited cyclists to come ride in our great state. Our theme will be Lookin Back Movin' Forward as we look back at the last couple of years of RASDAK but also the eight years of Tour de Kota and how cycling is on the move in our state. Come celebrate with us in Sioux Falls as there will be Sioux Falls rides/groups/events at the 1/12/17 event also promoting their rides in 2017 in the Sioux Falls area.


Location:   Icon Event Hall
Map:   402 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Email:   rasdakbiketour@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.rasdak.com

All Dates:
Jan 12, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Lookin' back. Movin' forward.

Icon Event Hall
Icon Event Hall 57104 402 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS