Share |

Red, White and Blue Ball

Jul 13, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Big band music and dancing. 


Location:   El Raid Shrine
Map:   510 South Phillips Avenue
Phone:   336-1117
Website:   http://https://www.eventbrite.com/o/el-riad-dance-club-11466055457

All Dates:
Jul 13, 2018 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Big band music and dancing. 

El Raid Shrine
El Raid Shrine 510 South Phillips Avenue

Search All Events By Day

July (2018)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS