Ride a Hog for HorsePower
Jul 28, 2018 11:30 am - 7:00 pm
HorsePower 2018 Ride a Hog for Horsepower Poker Run: Saturday July, 28th! On-site same day registration runs from 11:30 – 12:30 at Battle Creek Steakhouse, located at 26176 451st Ave., Canistota, SD 57012. The ride will continue to Sandy’s Bar, Canistota; Animal’s Bar, Emery; Shipwreck Bar & Grill, Canova; The Goat, Chester; and finish back at Battle Creek Steakhouse where supper will be served.
Cost is $35 per rider and $5 for another hand. All vehicles are welcome. Net proceeds go to help HorsePower continue to serve the Sioux Empire community.
About HorsePower
HorsePower, formerly known as Handi-Riders, Inc., serves the Sioux Empire community providing equestrian programs and therapies for individuals with physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges in a quest for personal independence, accomplishment, self-pride, and well-being. Programs include hippotherapy, therapeutic riding, and ground work. Visit HorsePower where the joy of our riders is contagious and horses change lives every day!
Fee: $35/rider
|Location:
|Battle Creek Steakhouse
|Map:
|26176 451st Ave., Canistota, SD 57012
|Phone:
|605-251-1685
|Email:
|OfficeAdmin@HorsePowerSF.com
|Website:
|http://www.horsepowersf.com
All Dates:
Jul 28, 2018 11:30 am - 7:00 pm Registration 11:30-12:30
Poker Run
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.