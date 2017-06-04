Ride Across South Dakota (RASDAK) - Rapid City
Jun 4, 2017 - Jun 10, 2017
Bicycle tour from Rapid City to Sioux Falls. Begins at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City.
|Location:
|Central States Fairgrounds
|Map:
|800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-321-9533
|Email:
|rasdakbiketour@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://rasdak.com/
