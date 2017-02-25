Riders Cup Race - Lead

Feb 25, 2017 9:00 am

The Riders Cup is a fun race for all ages! Organize your team of three people, you must have a least one member of either sex on each team, any age. There are two (2) divisions, one for ALL SKI & one for MIXED (riders, skiers & boarders).

REGISTRATION is $25 per team, and will be set-up from 8:30-10 a.m. in Nevada Gulch Lodge.

LIABILITY RELEASE forms must be signed by a legal guardian if 17 or under.

Each team member will run each of the Dual Giant Slalom courses, and the best time from each team member will be added to determine the winning team. Many door prizes from our sponsors will be given-away, and one lucky winner will be drawn for the grand prize; a pair of RTM81 Volkl Wide Rides. Medals will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place teams and the Winning Trophy Cup will remain in the Dark Horse Saloon on display.

Name your team and dress the part. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed team. Awards ceremony is in the Dark Horse after the race is over.