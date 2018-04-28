River Rat Marathon - Yankton
Apr 28, 2018 8:00 am
Timed races starting at Riverside Park, Yankton, SD and proceeding out on the trails to the scenic Lewis & Clark Lake campgrounds, around Lake Yankton
|Meridian Bridge, Yankton
|400 Levee St., Yankton, SD 57078
|http://www.riverratmarathon.com/
