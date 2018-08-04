Riverside Park Days - Flandreau
Aug 5, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Riverside Park Days is an annual, two-day festival held on the banks of the Big Sioux River. During Park Days, the city park is filled with craft and food vendors, hours of musical entertainment, children's activities and various adult activities. The festival celebrates all there is to love about a small town in the summertime. We hope you'll join us!
|Location:
|City Park - 1 mile east of the intersection of State Highways 32 and 13 on 230th Street
|Map:
|230th Street, Flandreau, SD 57028
|Phone:
|605-997-3706
|Email:
|parkdays@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/riversideparkdays.com
All Dates:
Aug 4, 2018 10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Aug 5, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Annual two day festival full of fun and entertainment!
